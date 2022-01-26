Frankfort police need help finding K9 belonging to veteran

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Frankfort Police Department wants people to be on the lookout for a service dog belonging to an elderly veteran.

According to Frankfort police , officers found an elderly veteran off Versailles Road on Tuesday who is safe and waiting for family to get him back home. However, police say the man’s service K9 with him for his PTSD is now missing.

Police say the K9 is a boxer and was last seen wearing a red collar and leash in the Versailles Road near Country Lane and Cardinal area. Police are also trying to locate a 1999 maroon or brown Ford F350 Crew Cab Flat Bed Dually with Indiana tags possibly in the same area. Anyone with information on the service dog or the truck should contact dispatch at 502-875-8582.