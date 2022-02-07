Frankfort Police looking for missing teenager

She was last seen Sunday afternoon, possibly in Frankfort or Danville area

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police are looking for a missing teenager. According to police, Veronica Hart was last seen Sunday leaving the Kings Daughters Drive area of Frankfort in a white Toyota Camry with an unknown person.

Police say she still possibly is in Frankfort or in the Danville area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frankfort E-911 Dispatch Center at (502) 875-8582.