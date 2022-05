Frankfort Police looking for missing disabled woman

Laurie Watkins hasn't been seen or heard from since April 1, 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police are asking for the public’s help to find a disabled woman who disappeared April 1, 2022.

Police say Laurie Watkins is disabled and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Frankfort dispatch center at 502-875-8523.