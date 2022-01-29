Frankfort disc golfers looking to make a difference in community

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Disc golf enthusiasts in Frankfort are looking to make a difference in their community through their passion.

Saturday, the Frankfort Disc Golf Association held its annual charity Ice Bowl, with all proceeds going to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter in Frankfort.

“To help the men of the city who need a place to stay and need a good warm meal is something every human should have access to this time of year. Obviously you can see how cold it is outside. This is not the time of year you want people out on the streets or without food and shelter,” said Frankfort Disc Golf Association President Aaron Ashcraft.

According to Ashcraft, around 45 people gathered in East Frankfort Park to participate. The event also gave people an option to bring canned goods to be donated to the ACCESS soup kitchen as part of the bowl’s entry fee.

Ashcraft says it’s a way to combine a passion with a deep need in the community.

“We think it’s a really good cause, and it helps bring attention to the need. We think it helps bring people out to help, to give them something fun to do and experience to go out and participate with their friends,” said Ashcraft.

According to the Frankfort Disc Golf Association, the fundraiser collected over 250 pounds of canned food last year, and hopes to exceed that limit this year.