Fourth of July weekend events and road closures

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) — Fourth of July is almost here and the city of Lexington will be hosting many events. Along with these events there also be road closures.

The first event is tonight with the Red, White and Blues concert at the Moondance Amphitheater from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Events for July 2 are the Ice Cream Social at the Henry A. Tandy Park from 2 to 4 p.m.

Road closure is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Short St. between N Broadway and N Upper St.

Events for July 3 are the Patriotic Concert at Transylvania/Gratz Park, which begins with at preshow at 5:30. Closures are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on:

W Third St. between N Broadway and N Upper St.

Market St. between W Second St. and W Third St.

N Mill St. between W Third St. and W Second St.

Events for July 4 are the Bluegrass 10K and Fun Run, parade and festival. Closures are scheduled from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m on:

Main St. between MLK and Upper St.

Short St. between Broadway and MLK

Barr St. between N Limestone and MLK

Limestone between Vine St and Barr St.

More closures are scheduled from 6:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. on:

Richmond Rd between St. Ann Dr. and Ashland Ave

Main St. between Ashland Ave and Upper St.

Midland Ave between Main St. and Third St.

Limestone between Vine St. and Second St.

Elm Tree Ln and Rose St. between Third St. and Vine St.

MLK between Third St. and High St.

Vine St. will be allowed to run but it will be detoured at Rose St. until 2 p.m.

Vine St at Broadway will be closed from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the parade participant exit

Side streets will not have access to Main, Richmond, Elm, Short, or MLK during the race from 6:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

For the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, closures are scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. on: