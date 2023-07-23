Fourth annual Pickle Run at Rock House Brewing

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ) — Rock House Brewing hosted their fourth annual Pickle Run on Saturday.

Every year, Rock House partners with a charity and also partners with them for the fun run.

This year, Rock House partnered with Greenhouse 17 and all proceeds from the run went to the shelter.

In honor of the run Rock House created two different types of pickle beer.

One from a regular pickle and one from a spicy pickle.

Participants ran a total of 0.5 kilometers, or four laps around the parking lot.

“It’s not intended to be a very extraneous activity, particularly because it’s in the middle of July, it’s very hot,” said John Spicer, the head brewer at Rock House. “It’s more intended to be more a fun run. Come out bring your dog, bring your kids and just go around the parking lot.”

And many runners were dressed in green for the event.

After the run, participants went inside to enjoy some hotdogs and pickle beer.