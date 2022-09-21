Fort Campbell soldiers attending services for D-Day veteran

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) – Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are traveling to Ohio for services for James “Pee Wee” Martin, who parachuted into France on D-Day.

Martin was 101.

The post says more than 500 active-duty soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, planned to attend memorial and burial services this week.

The division said in a statement that Martin is “a true legend in the 101st and will live on forever.”

Martin was with the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

He lived in Sugarcreek Township, Ohio.

His family told the Dayton Daily News he died on Sept. 11.