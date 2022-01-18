Former Wildcat Willie Cauley-Stein waived by Mavericks

DALLAS, TX (WTVQ) – Former Kentucky Wildcat Willie Cauley-Stein has been waived by the Dallas Mavericks.

He hasn’t played since Nov. 27, 2021, due to personal reasons.

He’s in his seventh season in the NBA and his third with the Mavericks.

The 28-year old is making $4.1 million on an expiring contract. Dallas will still owe him the remainder of that salary unless he’s claimed on waivers, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Cauley-Stein was the sixth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He signed with Dallas as a free-agent before the start of the 2020-21 season.

He played at Kentucky from 2012-2015. As a junior, he averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.

The Kansas-native was a consensus First Team All-American after earning accolades from every major outlet following his junior year. He was the National Defensive Player of the Year by the NABC; a finalist for numerous national player of the year honors; 2015 Midwest Region All-Tournament team; SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player; First-team All-SEC; SEC Defensive Player of the Year; All-SEC Defensive team honoree and became the first player in UK history to amass 200 or more blocks and 100 or more steals.