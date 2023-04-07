Former UK swimmer says she was attacked at San Francisco university event

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was attacked while speaking at an event at San Francisco State University.

In a tweet, Gaines claims she was ambushed by a mob while speaking at a Turning Point USA event on Thursday.

She posted a video showing a crowd of people following her down a hallway, yelling at her as police try to get her to a different location.

She also wrote in the tweet: “The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️”

She also says she was physically hit by a man twice during the incident.

Gaines describes herself as an activist for keeping men’s and women’s athletics separate.