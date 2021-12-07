Former Paris police narcotics detective charged in federal child porn case

50-year-old Christopher Livingood

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Paris police narcotics detective has been arrested and charged in a federal child pornography case.

According to the affidavit, 50-year-old Christopher Livingood is accused of producing and sending explicit images of children engaged in sex acts to a woman in Indianapolis in 2018 and 2019.

Court records show he was arrested last week at a home in Nicholasville.

Diana Roe, of Indiana, has already been convicted and sentenced to 15 years, according to court records.