Former MSU President Herb Reinhard dies at age 91 

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Relations) – The Morehead State University family mourns the passing of former MSU President Herb. F. Reinhard, who died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

He was a two-time graduate of Florida State University where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Reinhard served as MSU’s president from July 1984 to June 1986. During his tenure at MSU, he served on the NCAA Presidents’ Commission and as chair of the Committee on Governance for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Before coming to MSU, Reinhard was president of Slippery Rock College in Pennsylvania. He was appointed president of Frostburg State University in Maryland after leaving MSU. During his three college presidencies, he participated in educational missions to Canada, Korea, Thailand, Italy, and Austria.

Reinhard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Warner Reinhard; three sons: Herb (Linda) Reinhard III of Valdosta, Georgia; Don Reinhard of Florida; and Mark Reinhard of Raleigh, North Carolina; one daughter, Ann (Tom) Schildhammer of Gainesville, Georgia; eight grandchildren: and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, 10950 Bell Road, Johns Creek, Georgia 30097. For more information or to send condolences to the family, visit https://southcare-16518.meaningfulfunerals.net/obituary/dr-herbert-reinhard-jr.