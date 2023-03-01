Former McCreary Co. superintendent pleads not guilty to bringing gun onto school property

STEARNS, Ky. (WTVQ) — The former McCreary County superintendent pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegedly bringing a gun into the Board of Education building last week.

John Gunn is accused of bringing a handgun into the building on Feb. 21 at 6 a.m., according to the arrest citation. He was arrested the same day just before 11 a.m.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. His bond was set at $10,000.

He’s due back in court on March 10.

