McCreary Co. superintendent arrested for allegedly bringing gun into Board of Education building

STEARNS, Ky. (WTVQ) — McCreary County’s superintendent was arrested Tuesday after allegedly bringing a gun into the Board of Education building.

John Gunn is accused of bringing a handgun into the building at 6 a.m., according to the arrest citation. Officers viewed video footage from the school district’s camera system and say Gunn admitted to having the gun when he entered the building. He was arrested at 10:50 a.m.

He’s charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.