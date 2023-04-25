Former McCreary Co. superintendent indicted for allegedly bringing gun onto school property

STEARNS, Ky. (WTVQ) — The former McCreary County superintendent arrested in February for allegedly bringing a gun onto school property was indicted by a grand jury Monday.

John Gunn is accused of bringing a handgun into the Board of Education building at 6 a.m. on Feb. 21, according to the arrest citation. Officers viewed video footage from the school district’s camera system and say Gunn admitted to having the gun when he entered the building. He was arrested at 10:50 a.m.

He’s due back in court on June 26 for an arraignment.

