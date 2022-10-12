Former Louisville cop pleads guilty on civil rights charge; could avoid jail time

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WDRB) — A former Louisville police officer who was facing a felony civil rights charge for shooting and killing a man in June 2020 could possibly avoid jail time.

That’s because Katie Crews instead pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of misdemeanor deprivation of civil rights under the color of law.

Travis Ragsdale explains.

Crews walked into the federal courthouse, and thanks to the plea deal she entered into on Tuesday, she will likely avoid any jail time.

Crews was at the center of a shooting that left west Louisville man David McAtee dead.

On June 1, 2020 crews and other LMPD officers were sent to 26th and Broadway to clear a crowd of people.

Crews is seen on video approaching David McAtee’s barbecue restaurant and firing pepper balls into the doorway.

One of those hit McAtee’s niece in the shoulder.

McAtee fired his gun out of the doorway.

National Guard members that were on scene fired back, killing him.

Prosecutors said crews firing the pepper balls was an unnecessary use of force.

She was originally charged with a felony but the plea deal is for a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors are recommending one year of probation and no prison time.

Crews also agreed to not seek a future job as a police officer.

LMPD fired her in February.

A judge is expected to accept the sentence of the plea deal at a hearing in January.