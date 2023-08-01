Former Lexington council candidate arrested for alleged actions during Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Lexington council candidate was arrested Tuesday and charged for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Barry Saturday is charged with a felony civil disorder and several misdemeanors including knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Saturday was identified on CCTV footage among the crowd of rioters at the U.S. Capitol building and grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. In this footage, Saturday is seen “participating in a coordinated push against a police line in the Lower West Terrace tunnel.”

The 43-year-old was a candidate for council in District 4 in 2022 against J. Brack Marquette and Brenda Monarrez.

He’s the latest Kentuckian arrested for alleged actions on that day over two years ago.

In early July, an Elizabethtown man was also arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges relating to the riot.