Ky. man arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky man was arrested Monday for his alleged actions during a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

William Stover, of Elizabethtown, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges.

According to court documents, Stover was identified on CCTV footage and police body-worn camera footage at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Stover is alleged to have pushed against a police line and aided other rioters in fighting against police officers near an entrance to the Capitol building at the lower west terrace tunnel.

A short while later, court documents state that Stover “received” a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield which he then handed to another rioter who climbed up behind him. That rioter took the shield from Stover and used it to attack police. Stover stayed at the entrance to the tunnel as the rioters fought police for approximately 20 more minutes. At about 4:10 p.m., he was pushed away from the mouth of the tunnel by the crowd.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.