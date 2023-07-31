Former Leitchfield police officer accused of having sexual relationship with 17-year-old

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Leitchfield police officer was arrested Friday after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

Kentucky State Police began an investigation into Jeremy Wright, of Caneyville, while he was still an LPD officer after the accusation he was having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. LPD first began investigating internally then turned the investigation over to KSP.

Wright resigned once the relationship was discovered, KSP said.

He’s charged with rape and sexual abuse. More charges could result after further investigation.