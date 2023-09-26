Former Ky. Gov. Brereton Jones laid to rest

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Family and friends and people from across the state said their final goodbyes to former Gov. Brereton Jones on Tuesday.

The 84-year-old died last week at his home. He was the state’s 58th governor from 1991-95.

His funeral was held this morning at 10 at Elkhorn Baptist Church.

“He always sort of put the people ahead of his own personal interest when he was in public office, and you can’t ask much more than that,” said former Gov. Steve Beshear.

Yesterday, Kentuckians paid their respects in the State Capitol Rotunda.

State leaders, friends and family remembered the impacts Jones had on Kentucky politics, the equine business and individual Kentuckians.

“His love was for horses. He loved people, he loved the people of Kentucky, and like I said he loved horses which was a part of Kentucky. He was just a gentleman that had a lot of love for this state and had done a lot of good for us,” said his friend Larry Perkins.

After battling a long illness, Jones’ family says the 84-year-old died in his home on Monday, Sept. 18.

A private burial immediately followed the funeral.

Instead of donating flowers, his family encourages donations to charities including Race Track Chaplaincy of America, Old Friends or Bluegrass Care Navigators.