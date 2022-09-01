Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday.

The statement says Crawford conspired with former Scott County Coroner John Goble and another person to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police.

Goble previously pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy to misappropriate 187 cases of police ammunition.

Crawford faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 13.