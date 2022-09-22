Former Johnson Central High School girls basketball coach arrested on rape, sodomy charges

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Johnson Central High School girls’ basketball coach was arrested and indicted on charges of sex abuse.

According to the Paintsville Herald, 54-year-old Darrin Rice was arrested Wednesday.

Johnson Commonwealth’s Attorney Tony Skeans told the Herald that the alleged offenses, which include third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, were listed in an indictment against rice.

Skeans said the offenses were perpetrated during a time in which Rice was in a position of authority over the minor victim.

Rice was booked into the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center before being released a few hours later after posting bond.

Each of the charges listed against Rice is a class d felony, punishable by one to five years in prison if convicted.