Former jail officer charged with using illegal force

Gregory Evans was a captain at the Madison County Detention Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A former officer at the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond was indicted Thursday on charges that he used illegal force against an inmate.

The Justice Department says 50-year-old Gregory Evans was charged by a federal grand jury in Lexington with deprivation of rights under color of law, writing a false report about the incident and making false statements to law enforcement.

Evans is accused of assaulting the inmate, whose name was not released.

Evans was a captain at the jail at the time.

The Justice Department did not indicate whether Evans is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.