Former Gov. Brereton Jones’ funeral arrangements announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral arrangements for former Gov. Brereton Jones have been announced by his family.

Jones will lie in the state rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol on Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The family will receive visitors there from 3 to 7 p.m. only.

His funeral will be held the following day, on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church at 840 Duckers Road in Midway.

A private burial will follow the funeral.

Jones’ family shared a statement with ABC 36 on the loss of their “hero, leader and beloved ‘Pop.'”

“It was his love of horses that brought Brereton Jones to Kentucky, but it was the people of the Commonwealth that made his life so incredibly fulfilling. His greatest pride never came in titles, but in those moments when he could use the gifts God gave him to help someone in need or inspire others to do the same. Our family has lost its hero, our leader, our beloved ‘Pop,’ but our hearts are filled with immeasurable gratitude for both the precious time we shared and the incredible outpouring of love we’ve received in the wake of his passing. We are overwhelmed by your kindness. Thank you,” the statement from his wife, Libby, his daughter Lucy, and his son, Bret, reads.

Jones died Monday at the age of 84 after a lengthy illness.

He served as the governor of Kentucky from 1991-95 and as lieutenant governor from 1987-91.

With Libby, he founded Airdrie Stud in Midway and built it into an internationally renowned thoroughbred horse farm.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of the following charities: Race Track Chaplaincy of America, Old Friends or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

