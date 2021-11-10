Former football players celebrate 50th anniversary of State Championship win

The 1971 Bryan Station high school football team remembered their championship win.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday was a night of celebration for members of the 1971 Bryan Station High School football and cheerleading teams. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bryan Station’s football state championship win, the first Lexington high school to win it.

The team gathered Tuesday to reminisce and celebrate together once again, as well as recognize the Bryan Station cheerleaders from ’71 who made it to the Sweet Sixteen. Organizer and former Bryan Station football player Sstan Llittral says coming together for the 50 year anniversary was important because he wanted to give his teammates and coaches the recognition they deserved for this great win.

“I’d say it was a season to behold because we did it, I guess you could call it against all odds, because we were 2-2 those first four games, so we were written off,” says Terry Clark, head coach of the 1971 team.