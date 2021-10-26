Former dancer at strip club in Lexington sues, claims dancers were shorted pay

Priscilla Rosado-Cruz claims in a federal lawsuit dancers were required to make "illegal kickbacks" to Platinum Dolls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former dancer at Platinum Dolls on East New Circle Road in Lexington claims in a federal lawsuit the club didn’t pay dancers the required minimum wage or overtime for working more than 40-hours a week.

The lawsuit from Priscilla Rosado-Cruz, seeks at least $100,000 in compensatory damages, as well as other damages and back pay and, it seeks to act as a collective action for other dancers who worked at the club in the last three years, which could number more than 100, according to the suit.

The lawsuit is against Lexington Golf & Travel LLC, which does business as Platinum Dolls; two member companies, Act Distributors and GDT (DE) LLC; and Charles G. “Jerry” Westlund Jr., who is said was or still is one of the main owners and managers.

Rosado-Cruz claims in the lawsuit the club improperly classified the dancers as independent contractors, not employees in an effort to avoid paying them properly.

According to the complaint, the dancers didn’t receive hourly wages, only tips.

The suit claims the dancers should have been paid the federal minimum wage of $2.13 an hour for tipped employees, as well as overtime.

The club is also accused in the suit of improperly requiring Rosado-Cruz and other dancers to share their tips with other employees, such as bouncers, disc jockeys and managers and imposed fees.

The civil lawsuit was filed Oct. 19, 2021 in federal court in Lexington. Rosado-Cruz demands a jury trial.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the club isn’t commenting on the lawsuit.