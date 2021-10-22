Former Clark County Judge-Executive appointed to position for remainder of term

Other appointments made to state boards and commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made numerous appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions, including naming Clark County’s former Judge-Executive to serve the remainder of the late Chris Pace’s term.

Henry Branham previously served as Clark County Judge-Executive for 12 years before Pace won the election in 2018, according to The Winchester Sun.

Gov. Beshear also made the following appointments:

— Appointed Josh Hick as a member of the Personnel Board.

Josh Hicks of Lexington is an attorney at Hicks & Funfsinn PLLC. He replaces Tommy Chandler, who is deceased, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024.

— Appointed Pamela Thompson as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Kentucky Retirement Systems.

Pamela Thompson of Prospect is a managing director at Mariner Wealth Advisors. She replaces Kelly Downard, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 17, 2023.

— Appointed Brad Wiley as a member of the Mississippi River Parkway Commission of Kentucky.

Brad Wiley of Hickman replaces Levi T. Hodges, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 10, 2025.

— Appointed P.J. Burnett Jr. as a member of the Emergency Response Commission.

P.J. Burnett of Pineville is commissioner of the Kentucky State Police and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 14, 2023.

— Reappointed Ashley Ratliff as a member of the Kentucky Applied Behavior Analysis Licensing Board.

Ashley Ratliff of Owingsville is a board-certified behavior analyst at Clinical Behavior Analysis and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 1, 2024.

— Appointed Jeff Edwards as a member of the Statewide Council for Vocational Rehabilitation.

Jeff Edwards of Frankfort is the director of the Kentucky Protection and Advocacy Division. He replaces Cynthia Elliot, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2024.

— Appointed Timothy Cahill as a member of the Water Transportation Advisory Board.

Timothy Cahill of Paducah is executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority. He replaces Matthew Yates, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sep. 30, 2022.

— Reappointed Charlotte Whittaker, John Vincent, Lacy Gardner and Ben Taylor as members of the Consumers’ Advisory Council.

Charlotte Whittaker of Hartford is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Sep. 8, 2024.

John Vincent of Dayton is a real estate broker at Top Quality Service Realty and shall serve for a term expiring Sep. 8, 2024.

Lacy Gardner of Lexington is a marketing specialist at MCF and shall serve for a term expiring Sep. 8, 2024.

Ben Taylor of Lexington is a marketing coordinator at J&R Construction and shall serve a term expiring Sep. 8, 2024.

— Reappointed Ted Jessup and Hugh Archer as members of the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund Board.

Ted Jessup of Greenville is an environmental consultant and geologist at SMR Environmental Services and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

Hugh Archer of Lawrenceburg is retired and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

— Appointed Brandon Mayes as a member of the Charitable Gaming Advisory Commission.

Brandon Mayes of Prospect is a certified public accountant at Jones, Nale & Mattingly PLC. He replaces Rick Yates, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 10, 2025.

— Appointed Jason Belcher as a member of the Board of Pharmacy.

Jason Belcher of Harold is the owner of VR Heroes. He replaces Joe Forgy, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

— Appointed Brandy Corbin as a member of the State Advisory Council for Gifted and Talented Education.

Brandy Corbin of Louisville is the principal at Fairdale High School and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.

— Reappointed Lora Parks and Rayona Baker as members of the Kentucky Board of Licensure and Certification for Dietitians and Nutritionists.

Lora Parks of Red Fox is a corporate dietitian at Management Advisor, Inc. and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

Rayona Baker of Elizabethtown is a registered dietitian at Gordon Food Service and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2025.

— Appointed Michael Wilson as a member of the Financial Institutions Board.

Michael Wilson of Irvine is a banker at Citizens Guaranty Bank. He replaces Joseph Varner, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 10, 2025.

— Appointed Melissa Metzger as a member of the Health Insurance Advisory Council.

Melissa Metzger of Louisville is an attorney at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, she replaces Lawrence Ford, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 22, 2022.

— Appointed Kathryn Mullen as a member of the Kentucky Child Care Advisory Council.