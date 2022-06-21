Forecasted temps prompt Churchill Downs to change Wednesday post time to 10:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The first race for Wednesday’s nine-race program at Churchill Downs has been changed from 12:45 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. because of expected hot temperatures in the Louisville area later that day. According to track officials, the final race of the day will now be 2:20 p.m.

Additionally, hours for morning training Wednesday at Churchill Downs have been changed to 5-8 a.m. with one renovation break at 6:30 a.m.

Admission gates will open Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Post times for the Wednesday racing action are as follows:

 Race 1: 10:30 a.m.

 Race 2: 10:58 a.m.

 Race 3: 11:26 a.m.

 Race 4: 11:56 a.m.

 Race 5: 12:26 p.m.

 Race 6: 12:55 p.m.

 Race 7: 1:23 p.m.

 Race 8: 1:51 p.m.

 Race 9: 2:20 p.m.

Last week, two racing days – Wednesday and Thursday – were lost because of extreme heat.

According to Churchill Downs, any decision about cancellations or post time changes during extreme weather conditions are made through consultation with CDI’s Equine Medical Director, track management and regulatory officials. Many factors, including temperature, humidity and wind speeds, are evaluated to ensure the safety and well-being of human and equine athletes.

You can view the full track schedule HERE.