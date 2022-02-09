For food drive, Bengals’ fans, 1989 is a special number

The Prysmian Group is honoring the AFC Champion Bengals with a Souper Bowl Food Drive.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky., (WTVQ) –The Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom systems industry, is honoring the AFC Champion Bengals with a Souper Bowl Food Drive.

The food drive kicked off on Monday, Jan. 31 and continues through Feb. 11. The goal is to raise 1,989 items, to honor the last time the Bengals were in the Super Bowl. The non-perishables items collected will head to Northern Kentucky University’s FUEL NKU food pantry.

“Everyone is very excited about the Bengals, and our Human Resources team came up with this great idea to leverage that excitement for a worthy cause,” Andrea Pirondini, Prysmian CEO, North America, said. “We wanted to support college students dealing with food insecurity. We connected with FUEL NKU and will deliver the food items down the street to NKU.”

Prysmian Group acquired General Cable in 2018 and continues to be involved in northern Kentucky. FUEL NKU is open to all NKU students and supports the non-traditional learners like parents attending college and international students. For the Fall 2021 Semester, FUEL NKU served more than 1,000 students and distributed over 42,000 pounds of food, drinks and personal products.

“I was really pleased to learn Prysmian was collecting items for us because we get a lot of support from churches and community groups but not a lot through donation drives,” Nick Bliven, FUEL NKU program coordinator, said. “Students are still struggling with the hidden cost associated with college- like books and parking. It’s important for them to know their basic needs are being filled through FUEL NKU, and we appreciate all donations.”

Prysmian Group re-established its Engagement and Outreach Committee to increase employee engagement and find ways to give back to the community. Planning for the food drive started before the Bengals won the AFC Championship game, but organizers had hope that the team would continue their winning streak.

“The Bengals are having such a great year, and I thought it would be fun to tie it all together with the play on words, super/souper. Who knew we’d be going to the Super Bowl? I was as surprised as anyone,” Jan Rouse, Prysmian internal communications manager, said. “It’s great to see the donations continue to come in, and we even had to get a second cart to hold all the items.”

The week of Prysmian’s Super Bowl celebrations culminates on Friday with a pizza tailgate and raffle for Bengals gear and gift baskets. All the items collected in the Souper Bowl Food Drive will be handed off to FUEL NKU next week. For those interested in donating or learning more about FUEL NKU, visit its website.