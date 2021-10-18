After media calls, Facebook reinstates God’s Pantry page

Facebook shuts down business page without explanation

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – For nearly two weeks, God’s Pantries Facebook page was deleted without reason. As of Monday afternoon, the page was reinstated. Facebook’s community and standards policy was causing an uproar for some Somerset residents who rely on a local food pantry. Recently, God’s Food Pantry posted what it thought was an innocent image on its Facebook page announcing to more than 7,000 followers of its upcoming food distribution.

The image of “The early bird gets the early worm” was marked as a violation due to animal selling policy.

Owner of gods pantry posted an image of a characterized bird with the caption “The early bird gets the early worm'”. Later on, Facebook then made notification of the picture going against community policies. The executive director Brenda Russell, tried to appeal the decision but was never responded too. Weeks later, the Facebook page was removed randomly without any notification. The page was the communities main source to get information about the pantry.

“Keep watching our other media sources until we figure something out until we have another solution,” says Russell.

After the zoom interview, we reached out to Facebook by phone. Via an automated recording, Facebook wasn’t accepting phone calls but we were advised to reach out via email. Still awaiting a statement from Facebook.