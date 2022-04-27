Flu season hitting later than usual this year in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has had 246 lab-confirmed cases so far this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County reported 32 new flu cases in the past week, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases this season to 246, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Flu season typically peaks in late January to early February in Kentucky. Health department officials say the flu season is hitting later than usual this year.

Fayette County has had one flu-related death so far this season, according to the health department.

The health department says lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state/local health departments. The health department says it is aware of people in the community testing positive for the flu virus in their provider’s offices through rapid testing.

The health department says a flu shot for ages six months and older is the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu and its potentially serious complications.

The health department offers free flu shots by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday or Thursday at its Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 for an appointment.