Floyd County sheriff warns of Facebook Messenger scam

The scam can be used to access personal bank accounts

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about an online Grinch who wants to steal your money and perhaps identity this holiday season.

The department says beware of Facebook messages that appear to be from a friend. The messages request your cell phone number to recover an account. If you provide the number, then a code is texted and a request is sent to provide the code.

Deputies say do not provide any numbers, codes or personal information.

Investigators say the scam can be used to access your bank accounts.