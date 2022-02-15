Floyd County schools change some COVID rules, masks still required

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County Schools changed some of their protocols Tuesday, expanding testing in many cases and taking other steps, but a mask mandate remains in place.

Below is the statement the district sent to stakeholders:

Floyd County Schools is committed to maximizing in-person learning opportunities and has

implemented layered prevention strategies recommended by health and medical experts to reduce the

potential spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the well-being of students, employees, and families.

Throughout the pandemic, Floyd County Schools has aligned our COVlD-19 protocols to the guidance

of our partners at the Floyd County Health Department and Kentucky Department for Public Health.

On January 10, 2022, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced revised guidance that will

reduce the amount of school that students and staff miss because of COVID-19. Their new guidelines

are based on the latest findings from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that

when universal masking is in place, students and staff are less likely to contract COVID-19 at school.

The decreased number of positive cases now makes it possible to adopt the new KDPH guidelines.

Beginning Tuesday, February 15, 2022, here’s what is changing in Floyd County Schools:

● Beginning Tuesday, February 15, 2022, voluntary testing for students and employees will be

available at every school in the district. Testing is voluntary but students must have a signed

consent.

● The district’s Test-to-Stay-in-School program will now be available to all students and staff

regardless of where they were exposed to COVID-19. Participants in Test-to-Stay must remain

symptom-free.

● In accordance with Kentucky Department for Public Health guidelines for school districts with

universal masking, FCS students and employees will not be quarantined for in-school

exposure.*

● Schools will notify families and staff if an individual in the classroom has tested positive for

COVID-19. Families and staff will be encouraged to monitor for symptoms and follow health

department guidance about being tested for COVID-19 on day 5, 6, or 7 from the exposure.

● Those who have been placed in quarantine by the FCHD because of an out-of-school exposure

will have the choice to quarantine at home or participate in the Test-to-Stay-in-School program.