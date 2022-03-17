Floyd County missing person case now a homicide investigation

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call on Wednesday, March 16, from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office regarding the discovery of a body on Old Ratliff Rd off of RT 825 in Johnson County. Floyd Co. Sheriff’s Deputies, KSP and the Johnson Co. Coroner met with Johnson County Deputies at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, preliminary investigation indicated that the body was possibly that of a missing Floyd County man that was reported missing in January of this year in Prestonsburg. That missing person case was being investigated by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 17, Floyd Co. Sheriff’s deputies met with personnel with the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office and confirmed that the body recovered in Johnson County was that of 46-year-old Floyd County resident and missing person Paul Sester.

Sheriff’s Deputies and medical examiners also confirm that Sester died of unnatural causes. Deputies are now investigating the death as a homicide. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help from anyone who may know anything about Sester’s disappearance or any events involving Sester that may have led to his death.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Sester was reported missing on January 1st of 2022, and was last seen at apartments located near Old Abbott Mtn. Road off of US 23 in Prestonsburg.

Anyone with information can call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office office at 886-6711 or call the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020. Anyone can also text-a-tip directly to deputies by texting 606-477-8477. If you are texting from an Appalachian Wireless phone, just text TIPS (8477).