Florida man arrested after pursuit in Ky.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Florida man was arrested last week after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit in Pulaski County.

On July 11, Dale Brown was driving on Highway 635 when he crossed the center lane and into oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office. Brown didn’t have a license plate on his vehicle and officers say they attempted to stop Brown but he wouldn’t pull over.

Brown then drove onto Highway 1676 “operating in a dangerous and reckless manner.”

Once Brown stopped the vehicle, officers saw a cut on his hand. Sgt. Branson Patterson had K-9 Rocky “conduct a free-air sniff” of the vehicle, then officers searched it.

They allegedly found marijuana and a broken glass pipe.

Brown, 34, was arrested and is charged with the following: