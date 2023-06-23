Flock cameras to arrive in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Citizens gathered at The Foundry in Frankfort to discuss the implementation of Flock cameras throughout their city.

Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman says these cameras are not to target anyone, but instead help solve crimes such as hit-and-runs or kidnapping.

In response to citizens who are worried about their privacy, Chief Bowman says the cameras only capture license plates and vehicles, not the individuals driving them.

Additionally, the cameras will not be used for traffic enforcement. Officers cannot hand out any tickets for traffic violations based off the camera footage.

Dave Panagio, Silverlake neighborhood crime watcher, says “I think that it would be a useful tool, but my concern to the chief was I wanted to know about the checks and balances and who had access to it.”

Officers must put in a request in order to gain access to the footage; the footage is stored for 30 days before it is erased.

Chief Bowman says they hope to put in 10 to 20 cameras throughout Frankfort on major intersections and roads.

“It’s something we believe is an essential tool now today,” Chief Bowman says, “especially with the shortage of staffing.

He says the purpose of these cameras is to help stop, solve and prevent crimes.

Flock cameras have already been adopted by a high number of Kentucky cities, and Chief Bowman says no one has seen anything but positive things from having them.