Fleming County superintendent looking into “inappropriate teacher-student relationships”

The superintendent is calling for information between 2014 and 2020

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The following press release was put on the Fleming County Schools website by Superintendent Brian Creasman:

“Dear Fleming Countians,

Based on information school and district administrators have received, Fleming County Schools is encouraging those with information regarding any inappropriate teacher-student relationships, sexual harassment, assault of students, or unwanted contact at Fleming County High School to report. All years are important, but we are specifically seeking information for the academic years of 2014 through 2020. If you have information, please contact the district office at 606-845-5851 or you can report anonymously at the following link: https://www.fleming.kyschools.us/harassment-bullying-report

To those who have already come forward, thank you.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 606-845-5851 or via email at brian.creasman@fleming.kyschools.us. We take all tips and reports seriously.”