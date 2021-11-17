Fleming County Schools extend Christmas break

The district hopes the extended break will allow time for younger students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fleming County Public Schools is extending its Christmas break in hopes the additional time off will allow more younger students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the district.

The district says the Christmas break will begin Dec. 20, 2021.

Students are scheduled to return to school on Jan. 10, 2022.

The district says the extended break will not impact spring break or the last day of school.

