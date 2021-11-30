Fleming County High School teacher dies ‘unexpectedly’

School announced Debra Howard unexpectedly passed away

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teacher at Fleming County High School has unexpectedly passed away. The school confirmed the news in a post on social media

According to the post, Debra Howard was a beloved culinary teacher at Fleming County High School.

The post reads in part, “We lost a valued member of Fleming County High School and our community. Ms. Howard was an excellent teacher who was fully committed to her students. She was always one of the first to volunteer to help, whether that was at an event during school or after-school. Her students meant the world to her and the positive relationships she developed will leave a lasting impact. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Ms. Howard and her family, students, friends, and faculty/staff at Fleming County High School.”

The post went on to say: “The news has come as a shock to all of us. Since arriving in Fleming County back in the summer of 2017, she has worked tirelessly to revamp the culinary program in the CTE department. She spearheaded the launch of the Panther Bistro, a student-operated business, which has led to the explosion in the number of students signing up to take the course and complete the CTE pathway. Recently, she announced the upcoming opening of a student-operated bakery over the next few months.”

The school announced classes will continue as normal on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and teachers will read a statement to students during “family” time at Fleming County High School. According to the school, counselors will be available at Fleming County High School for students who need additional support.

Counselors are available this evening by phone for any student, parent, or staff member: Mrs. Fritz (859) 472-4678 Mr. Biscotti (614) 992-2126 Mrs. Emmons (859) 667-2105 Mrs. Staggs (859) 813-4002 Mr. Hart (859) 813-4051 Ms. Shemwell (304) 715-2974 Coach Cox (614) 686-3935

According to the school, funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.