Fleming Co. sheriff injured after being hit by man accused of DUI

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fleming County sheriff was injured in a crash on Saturday after deputies say he was hit by a man driving under the influence.

On Oct. 28, Deputy Sheriff Josh Patrick was stopped at the intersection of Bypass Road and Elizaville Road when he was hit by Michael Emmons, the Fleming County sheriff says.

Emmons, 46, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Patrick was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.