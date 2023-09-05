Flamingo seen at Cave Run Lake in Ky. in aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

A single flamingo seen at Cave Run Lake on Monday | Courtesy: Andrew Patrick

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hurricane Idalia has sent a flamboyance of flamingos across the Eastern United States — and one has landed in Morehead, Kentucky.

The pink bird first started showing up all over Florida, on both coasts, as Hurricane Idalia passed, according to USA Today. By last Saturday, flamingo sightings were reported in Alabama, North and South Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

Now, Kentucky. A single flamingo was seen yesterday walking through the water at Cave Run Lake.

When natural disasters occur, it’s common for animals, especially birds, to be displaced. Birders sometimes refer to these incidents as “fallout.”

But it’s unprecedented to get this many flamingos in this many places, Greg Neise, a webmaster for the American Birding Association and an administrator of its rare bird alert Facebook group, told USA Today.

So what happens now, if anything?

ABC 36 spoke with John Brunjes with the Department of Fish and Wildlife who says the flamingo appears to be in good health and is prepared to make the trip back home.

“What we think happened is the hurricane went across the Yucatan of Mexico and somehow picked these birds up. They got in the storm and there’s winds blowing and they’re flying with it and then they hit land with the storm and they were carried inland. And the day after the hurricane there was maybe a dozen or so in Florida and different places in Florida, and then boom they started showing up in more northern states, places like Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina. A couple days ago they appeared in Ohio, and we were all joking like ‘Man, are they gonna show up in Kentucky?’ and last night I guess they did,” said Brunjes, the migratory bird program coordinator.

If you encounter a flamingo, you’re encouraged to admire it from a distance and not interact with it.