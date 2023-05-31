Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Scott Co. deputy Caleb Conley

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all flags to fly at half-staff at state buildings on Thursday in honor of Scott County deputy Caleb Conley.

Conley died in the line of duty on May 22 after he was shot during a routine traffic stop.

He served four years as a deputy at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and eight years in the Army.

Conley’s visitation will be held today from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Scott County High School gymnasium.

His funeral is tomorrow at 11 a.m. in the SCHS gymnasium as well.

Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses and organizations to join in lowering their flags from sunrise to sunset.

For more information, head to: https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status

See More

Life, legacy of fallen deputy Caleb Conley to be remembered at visitation

Fundraisers created for Scott Co. deputy killed in line of duty

‘He loved his job’: Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy killed in line of duty