Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Estill County guardsman

Flags at half-staff sunrise to sunset Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following a request by the Adjutant General of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday, Jan. 23, in honor of a Kentucky National Guard soldier who died Jan. 10, 2022, in El Paso, Texas.

Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II died while serving on active duty as part of the Southwest Border Mission and will be interred Sunday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Estill County. Patrick served in the Kentucky National Guard for more than 20 years and was a member of the 207th Engineer Company out of Jackson, Ky.

The U.S. Flag Code provides that a governor may lower the U.S. flag in the event of the death of a member of the Armed Forces from that state who dies while serving on active duty. All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.

A Estill County native, services for the 46-year-old Patrick is 1 .m. Sunday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 6 to 9 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

According to his obituary, he attended the Williams Memorial Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Lynn Bowling Patrick; two sons: Ryan Alan Patrick of Madison County; and Alexander Matthew Patrick of Estill County; his father, Johnnie Lee Patrick (Mary Abney Patrick); his mother, Shirley Rawlins Milby; two sisters: Amanda Patrick of Fayette County; and Hannah Patrick of Jessamine County; and one brother, Robert Patrick of Madison County. He was preceded in death by one son, Jackson Lee Patrick.