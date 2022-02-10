Fish and Wildlife officer Faoro recognized for quick response to wounded trooper

Part of Beshear Team Kentucky update, All-Stars

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) –Gov. Andy Beshear provided his Team Kentucky update Thursday and discussed a new electric vehicle charging network, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the state’s positive financial outlook. He also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended its deadline for those affected by the tornadoes to apply for individual assistance to March 13.

Team Kentucky All Star

Gov. Beshear recognized Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer Samantha Faoro as today’s Team Kentucky All Star. On Friday, Jan. 28, a Kentucky State trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Cynthiana. Officer Faoro rushed to the scene, not knowing whether the shooter was still there. When she arrived, the trooper was alert, but was clearly wounded, having been shot six times. Officer Faoro drove the Trooper to the hospital, and now he is recovering at home.

“Samantha is everything we look for in law enforcement officers and she is this week’s Team Kentucky All Star,” said Gov. Beshear.

Kentuckian Sandra Mae Frank Performing ASL During Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Governor said one of Kentucky’s own will be doing the ASL performance of the Super Bowl Halftime show this weekend. Sandra Mae Frank is a graduate from the Kentucky School for the Deaf.

“We are proud that Sandra Mae is representing the commonwealth and our ASL community this weekend on the national stage,” Gov. Beshear. “As Virginia Moore has taught us, there is nothing more important than inclusion, and Sandra Mae is ensuring that happens during one of our country’s biggest events. Good luck!”

Commonwealth Sheltering Program

Kentucky Emergency Management has confirmed that seven new families are ready to move into travel trailers this Friday. Today, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited Mayfield to hand over more keys to families moving in. Since Jan. 28, 18 families, in 18 trailers, have been placed in Dawson Springs/Hopkins County and Mayfield/Graves County and a total of 60 individuals are living in travel trailers.

New FEMA Deadline, Sunday, March 13

Just today, the commonwealth was notified that the deadline for storm survivors to apply for FEMA for assistance is now Sunday, March 13, 2022. The commonwealth asked for an extension to make sure all storm survivors have more time to apply. The previous deadline was Friday, Feb. 11. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. To find a Disaster Recovery Center visit fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA Helpline.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund Update

The Governor shared the latest numbers on the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The total amount of donations is $46,365,094 and the fund balance is $43,264,987. In January, the Governor announced that the state would apply the funds to add 20% on top of what FEMA awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms. The fund was use to first pay every family that has lost a loved one to the tornadoes – 77 Kentuckians – to cover funeral expenses.