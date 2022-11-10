Firefighters continue to battle fires in Breathitt County

Fire crews couldn't say just how much of the fires have been contained

JACKSON, Ky (WTVQ)- Several fires are still burning in various Kentucky counties, including in Breathitt County.

On Thursday, thick smoke could be seen in parts of the city of Jackson, as fire crews continued its containment. At the Jackson Fire Department, firefighters were in and out throughout the day.

Crews were along State Highway 1110, Highland Turner Road and Lick Branch Road. Assistant Fire Chief Charles Noble couldn’t say how much of the fires have been contained.

The county remains under a burn ban.

“We are in an extremely dry period of time right now. It’s as dry as a powder cake in most places,” said Jackson resident Ervine Allen.

Residents say the fires are concerning for those who live in nearby areas.

“This one, it had people on both sides of the hill that if it gotten going, they could have lost their houses,” said resident Edward Jewell.

“It’s extremely concerning especially now after the flooding we had back in July. I don’t think we can stand to lose any more to fire, forest fires or anything like that,” said Allen.

Residents say with the possibility of rain coming this weekend- it will hopefully help fire crews as they continue to put out any remaining fires. In jackson justin walker abc 36 news