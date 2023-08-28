Fire ‘intentionally set’ in bathroom at Anderson Co. elementary school

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire was apparently intentionally set in a bathroom at an elementary school in Anderson County last week on Friday.

Principal Tood Wooldridge says a fire was intentionally set in a student restroom at Saffell Street Elementary School.

Once the fire alarms went off, students and staff were evacuated to Anderson County Middle School.

The fire is being investigated by the Lawrenceburg Fire Department.

Wooldridge says no other information will be shared at this time.

If you’re a parent and have questions or concerns about the fire, you’re asked to contact the school at 502-839-3565.