Fire heavily damages Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family will have to find a temporary place to stay after fire caused significant damage to their home late Friday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters say the call came-in around 5:47 p.m. at a two-story home on a basement in the 2100 block of Winning Colors Lane in the Walnut Grove Estates neighborhood.

Firefighters say when they arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the house.

After the fire was brought under control, fire crews continued to put out hot spots, according to the fire department.

Everyone in the home got out safely before firefighters arrived, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.