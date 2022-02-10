Fire heavily damages home, neighbor helps save residents

Happened late Wednesday night on Robinson Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A neighbor plays Good Samaritan and wakes sleeping residents from a house fire that heavily damages their home.

The Lexington Fire Department responded to 141 Robinson Way at about 11:15 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from the roof near the rear of the two-story home. The residence suffered heavy damage, the fire department said.

“There were two occupants and two dogs with no injuries in the home. It was actually reported by a good Samaritan, a neighbor he actually showed up and woke the residents up to tell them the house was on fire,” explained Battalion Chief Kevin Austin.

Homes on each side suffered minor damage from melted siding.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.