Fire engulfs Delaware Avenue garage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire engulfed a detached garage in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the home around 11 a.m. where visible flames were seen coming from the garage. Crews have knocked down the fire and are now focusing on clean-up. The garage appears to have extensive damage.

The fire is under investigation.