Fire crews still on scene of Lexington used furniture store fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters in Lexington are still on the scene of a used furniture store fire that started Friday morning.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews responded to the 1400 block of North Limestone around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible structure fire. Once there, firefighters found a lot of fire and smoke coming from a commercial structure and the incident was upgraded to a working structure fire.

Inside the building, fire crews found a lot of debris making it harder to extinguish the fire. The incident was upgraded to a second alarm to get more responders and equipment on scene.

Firefighters had to perform forcible entry to gain access to the fire and for the responders’ safety.

After close to 45 minutes, crews got the fire under control and were able to contain the fire to the original building.

It is believed that no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

It was determined after was extinguished that the structure’s roof was unstable, so firefighters took extreme caution in and around the building.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation. Crews are staying on the scene for several more hours to make sure there are no more hot spots.