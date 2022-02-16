Fire crews on scene of forest fire in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon, Climax, and Kentucky Division of Foresty fire crews on scene
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several fire crews are on the scene of a forest fire in Mount Vernon, right as the spring wildfire season begins.
According to the Mount Vernon Fire Deparment, “Mount Vernon, Climax, and Kentucky Division of Forestry fire crews are currently on scene of a forest fire off of Sand Springs Road. Any smoke seen in town or the Sand Springs area is from this fire.”
The spring wildfire season has begun in Kentucky, which means burning restrictions are in effect across the state.
Burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland through April 30, according to a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Officials urge anyone burning debris during the wildfire season to use caution. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has responded to 93 wildland fires since Jan. 1 and many have been attributed to debris burning, according to the statement.
Before deciding to burn, officials suggest monitoring weather patterns, including humidity levels and wind speeds.
“Informed decisions about outdoor burning increases the safety of our firefighters and our communities,” Division of Forestry Director Brandon Howard said.