Fire crews on scene of forest fire in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon, Climax, and Kentucky Division of Foresty fire crews on scene

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several fire crews are on the scene of a forest fire in Mount Vernon, right as the spring wildfire season begins.

According to the Mount Vernon Fire Deparment, “Mount Vernon, Climax, and Kentucky Division of Forestry fire crews are currently on scene of a forest fire off of Sand Springs Road. Any smoke seen in town or the Sand Springs area is from this fire.”

The spring wildfire season has begun in Kentucky, which means burning restrictions are in effect across the state.